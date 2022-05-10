China vows to continue supporting Chinese companies in stepping up cooperation with Pakistan

Beijing: China has once again pledged to continue supporting its “all-weather strategic cooperative partner” Pakistan and said it is ready to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Pakistan, promote the high-level development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and pursue health, industrial, trade, digital and green development under the CPEC.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks during a regular press conference when he was asked to comment on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with the Senior Vice President of Huawei.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz expressed his government’s resolve to work together with Huawei to increase the IT exports of Pakistan.

Commenting on PM Shehbaz’s statement, Zhao Lijian will continue supporting its companies in stepping up cooperation with Pakistan – China’s all-weather strategic partner.

“We will continue to support Chinese companies in stepping up cooperation with Pakistan, help Pakistan advance its industrialization process and improve its capability of sustainable development.”

Zhao Lijian, at the same time, also hoped that the Pakistani side could create a safe and enabling environment for Chinese companies’ investment and development in Pakistan.

