China vows to build South China Sea into ‘sea of peace and cooperation’

Beijing: China is willing to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to eliminate “external interference” and provide institutional guarantees for building the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang passed these remarks during a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Beijing on Monday.

According to Global Times, China maintains a high degree of stability and continuity in its domestic and foreign policies and is committed to achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization.

“This will bring stability to regional peace and security, and provide stronger driving forces for regional development and prosperity,” Qin said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, as well as the 20th anniversary of China’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

China and ASEAN have forged a path of peaceful coexistence between large and small neighbouring countries, setting a benchmark for friendly neighbourliness.

The world’s second-largest economy is willing to work with ASEAN to uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the spirit of the TAC and to jointly maintain regional rules and order, according to Qin.

Geo-economy of South China Sea | By Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan

Qin added that China hopes that both sides can take full advantage of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal to promote early and phased results in the 3.0 version of negotiations on the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, providing a new driving force for East Asia’s economic growth.

Kao said that China is a good partner of the ASEAN, and the ASEAN is willing to further enhance cooperation with China in various fields and step up the negotiations on the 3.0 version of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, to intensify negotiations on the COC and work together to maintain regional security and stability and promote common prosperity in the region.