China vice president meets Brazilian foreign minister

Beijing

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan has met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes. During the meeting, Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s greetings to Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Wang said that people-to-people communication is the foundation to the bilateral relationship while leaders’ guidance is the key, adding that the ever-developing Sino-Brazilian relationship has provided bilateral cooperation with new contents.

“As comprehensive strategic partners and major developing countries, China and Brazil share broad consensus on global issues. The two sides should grasp the position of the relationship agreed by the two leaders, and give full play to the role of mechanisms like the China-Brazil high-level coordination and cooperation committee,” Wang said.

He called on the two countries to continuously turn their potential of cooperation into wellbeing of the two peoples and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Nunes said that Brazil attaches great importance to relations with China, and that strengthening Brazil-China cooperation is beneficial to both sides and has global significance. Brazil is ready to work with China to advance bilateral relations to a new level, he said.—Xinhua