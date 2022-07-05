China, US senior officials hold video talk; Beijing raises concerns over tariffs, sanctions

Beijing (Global Times): Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a video conversation with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday and raised concerns about the US imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods and sanctions against China, as news reports emerged from the US recently that Washington may lift the tariffs.

The two sides also reached a common view that the two countries should strengthen macro-policy communication and coordination, as well as jointly maintain the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

Liu, who is also chief of the Chinese side for the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a video conversation with Yellen on Tuesday morning.

The two sides had a “pragmatic and candid” exchange of views on such topics as the macroeconomic situation and the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

They agree that as the world economy is facing severe challenges, it is of great significance to strengthen macro-policy communication and coordination between China and the US.

The communication came at a time when the Biden administration is reportedly considering adjusting the punitive tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by former US President Donald Trump.

According to Bloomberg, Biden might announce as soon as this week a rollback of some US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, as the US government is looking for ways to combat surging inflation.

