China, US ‘make progress’ after trade call

Beijing

China and the US “made new progress” on the issues of trade balance and intellectual property during a phone call between officials from the two countries, China’s commerce ministry said. Both sides are engaged in a bruising trade war but relations have thawed since Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to a 90-day truce earlier this month. “On December 21, China and the US conducted a phone conversation at a vice ministerial level, exchanging views on issues such as trade balance and strengthening intellectual property protection, and made new progress,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a short statement. This is the second such phone call phone call announced by the commerce ministry this week—on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington discussed “economic and trade issues”.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp