China, US to ensure Trump visit a ‘historic success’

China and the United States are working to ensure President Donald Trump’s state visit is a “historic success”, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said Friday.

Trump, who will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 8 to 10, will be the first head of state to visit China after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive Trump with high standards in reciprocity to the hospitality he received from Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April, according to Zheng.

“Apart from the red-carpet ceremony, formal talks and banquet, the two presidents will have informal arrangements,” Zheng told a briefing for Chinese and foreign reporters.

The two leaders will exchange views on major issues of mutual concern,attend a business community event and meet the press, Zheng said.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 8 to 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a press release on Thursday morning.

The two heads of state will exchange in-depth views on China-U.S. relations and major global and regional issues of common concern, Lu said. He said China stands ready to work with the United States to achieve important results for Trump’s visit and Xi-Trump meeting, in order to inject new and strong impetus to the development of bilateral ties.—Xinhua