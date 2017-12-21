China urges US to give up cold-war mentality

BEIJING : Chinese defense ministry has hoped that the United States will abandon its Cold War mentality, adopting objective and rational approach about Chinese military development and work with China to promote dialogue, cooperation and positive interaction between the two countries’ militaries.

Ren Guoqiang, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in a statement released on the ministry’s website late Thursday, responding to the recent U.S. national security strategy report.

“The report, regardless of fact, had created sensational hype about China’s efforts to modernize its national defense and cast doubt on the intention of Chinese military development,” Ren said.

He said the U.S. report ran counter to the theme of peace and development, which was “the call of our day,” and the trend of development in China-U.S. relations.

He also called for joint efforts to make ties between the two militaries a factor for stability between the two countries and to maintain world and regional peace, stability and prosperity.

He stressed that China would continue its efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, uphold international order and maintain a path of peaceful development.

“The Chinese military remains committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with other countries’ militaries and taking more responsibilities internationally within its own capability,” he said. “The important contribution of China in preserving world peace and promoting common development is manifest to all among the international community, and the attempt by any country or any document to distort fact and throw slander will be in vain.”

The spokesperson said that China would never pursue development at the expense of others’ interests, but nor would it ever give up its own rights and interests.

“On the contrary, there is certain country that tends to put its own interests above others, and above the common interests of the international community, using the outdated concept of a zero-sum game to label other countries and practice egoism. The international community will certainly draw a conclusion on that, he added.

Orignally published by INP