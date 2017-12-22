China urges others to avoid ‘complicating’ Myanmar dispute

Beijing

China urged other governments on Thursday to “constructively help” Myanmar and Bangladesh resolve the fate of Rohingya Muslims “instead of complicating the issue” after Myanmar blocked a visit by United Nations human rights official.

Events in Rakhine state, where more than 630,000 Rohingya fled a military crackdown, are an internal affair for Myanmar that “contains complicated historical, national and religious factors,” said a foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying.

“We think the international community should constructively help Myanmar and Bangladesh to solve the issue instead of complicating the issue,” said Hua at a regular briefing.

The UN official, Yanghee Lee, said Wednesday that Myanmar’s government barred her from the country.

She said officials told her that was in response to her criticism of official restrictions on her movement when she visited in July.

Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed last month that some Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh could start returning on about Jan. 21. A Bangladeshi official on Tuesday said that might be delayed.—AP