China: UN advice needed if US wants anti-Syria military moves

Beijing

China’s special envoy on Middle East affairs has said that before taking any military actions against Syria, the United States would need an authorization from the United Nations.

“We oppose the application of physical force. If the U.S. plans on military moves in Syria, it should first seek permission from the UN Security Council, else their moves will violate the UN charter,” Gong Xiaosheng made these remarks during his media interview in Tehran on Wednesday.

“China’s position is that only dialogue would work to solve this crisis. There is no future for military approaches,” he stressed.

“In the 21th century, it is the country’s own people who should decide on their fate, not other countries,” he said, adding that the Chinese government is in constant contact with the Syrian government and opposition groups to help settle their differences.

To a second question by the Tehran Times about the recent elections in Lebanon, Xiaosheng said his respective government respects the decision that the Lebanese citizens make, adding that the people of Lebanon have a right to decide on their future.—Agencies