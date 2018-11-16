China-UAE moot on Islamic finance concludes

Shangai

The third China-UAE conference on Islamic Banking and Finance (CUCIBF III) concluded recently, with the participation of leading economic experts, bankers, decision and policy makers, investors and Islamic economic stakeholders, who hailed Dubai’s great strides in becoming a global capital of the Islamic economy. The conference featured a series of in-depth discussions on the prospects of the participatory economy and the financial system from the perspective of growth, development and integration, highlighting the importance of joint efforts between the UAE and China to meet the emerging challenges, to enhance the role of Islamic finance in achieving the objectives of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative.—ZAWYA

