China, Turkey blast Quetta attack

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

China and Turkey have strongly condemn on Sunday the terrible terrorist attack that happened in Quetta of Balochistan, Pakistan on Sunday.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign minister spokesperson Hua Chunying said in press briefing: We deeply mourn for the victims and express profound condolences to the injured and the bereaved families.

The Chinese side always opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue steadfastly supporting the efforts made by Pakistan to combat terrorism, safeguard national stability and protect the safety and security of people’s life and property.”

The Turkish foreign ministry expressed the same sentiments and expressed solidarity with Pakistan.