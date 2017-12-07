China transfers latest technology to Pakistan: Yan Zhiyong

BEIJING : China is transferring its high-quality industrial technology to its close neighbor
Pakistan under their multi-billion-U.S.-dollars project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).
The latest example is the first unit of Port Qasim coal-fired power plant that uses the world most advanced
super critical thermal technology, said Yan Zhiyong chairman of the Power China, the constructor of the new
coal-fired plant
The first unit, which is expected to generate 4.5 billion units of electricity annually, is a highly efficient and
environment friendly generator that will consume less amount of coal and reduce emission of sulphide with its
limestone-gypsum wet desulphurization technology.
According to HSE department in Port Qasim plant, people can use their bare eyes to tell the differences between
the modern coal-fired power plant and other thermal plants with outdated technologies.
They have a power plant right beside us which has been running on the fossil fuel since a long time ago. You can
see smoke there and compare with the chimneys this power plant is doing, you can see the differences, he said.
The Port Qasim is a “zero emission” power plant, according to Yan Zhiyong, the constructor of the new
coal-fired plant. He said that “You can see the white smoke’ from both the chimney and cooling tower. It is
actually water vapor.”
He said that during the 168-hour test running period, indicators on emission monitored by the power plant were
all better than the World Bank standards.
“It is because we provide the Port Qasim plant the world’s most advanced coal-firing technologies and
equipment with the world’s top design and construction work,” he further explained.
Yan said that his team, from planning and designing to constructing and operating, passed their high capacities,
advanced technologies and progressive experiences to the Pakistani side to help the country develop its own modern
power sector with minimized costs and maximized achievements. “This is the idea of Power China to involve
in the Pakistani market,” he told reporters in Port Qasim recently.
“We also put great importance to forge a professional Pakistani team in the power plant. We pledged that the
first team to operate and maintain the Port Qasim power plant must have our Pakistani friends. And now, we have a
Pakistani team that can run such a world top class coal-fried power plant,” he added.
The second unit of the power plant is expected to be launched in February next year. At that time, the power
plant will provide 9 billion unit of clean and cheapest electricity to about 4 million Pakistani families,
according to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Meanwhile, at the edge of Cholistan desert, a 300 megawatt solar power farm has become the major
electricity source for about 280,000 families in Bahawalpur. The solar power farm was recently awarded the
Luban Prize for Construction Project (Overseas Project), China’s top prize in construction industry, for its
outstanding construction quality.
In a short period about two months, the first 50 megawatt
solar plates were all installed, which was supposed to
take half a year to fulfill, and the entire farm was
completed in June last year. since then, the farm has
generated some 730 million units of electricity for
Bahawalpur.
Mohammad, a Bahawalpur resident, told Xinhua that they
are happy to have the solar farm as it tremendously
shortened local load shedding by about 10 hours in torrid
summer.
The high standard of construction in the solar plant
allows automatic plate washing system to perform its role
to maintain effective power generating.
Gong Xiaobin, executive director of China First
Metallurgical Group Co. Ltd. (CFMCC) Pakistan Branch,
told Xinhua recently in Karachi that a series of new
technologies in China were used in building the solar
plant and the company also developed some proprietary
technologies during the construction.
“It is the first time for the CFMCC to build a new energy
project, we brought China’s new technologies to Pakistan
and we are following the spirit of the craftsman in this
project,” Gong said.
He said that as people in Pakistan are growingly aware of
the worsening smog weather in Punjab Province, outdated
fossil consuming power plant should be replaced and the
green energy like solar power is a choice for Pakistan.
Along the economic corridor, Chinese companies like Power
China and CFMCC are using their expertise in helping
develop Pakistan’s infrastructure in various industries,
thus paving the way for the country to achieve its
“Vision 2025”.
According to the blueprint, Vision 2025 will provide a
conceptual platform for the revival of sustainable and
inclusive growth, benefiting all citizens of Pakistan,
strengthen development foundation and enable the country
to achieve international development goals within their
respective time frames.
