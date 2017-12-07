China transfers latest technology to Pakistan: Yan Zhiyong

BEIJING : China is transferring its high-quality industrial technology to its close neighbor

Pakistan under their multi-billion-U.S.-dollars project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

The latest example is the first unit of Port Qasim coal-fired power plant that uses the world most advanced

super critical thermal technology, said Yan Zhiyong chairman of the Power China, the constructor of the new

coal-fired plant

The first unit, which is expected to generate 4.5 billion units of electricity annually, is a highly efficient and

environment friendly generator that will consume less amount of coal and reduce emission of sulphide with its

limestone-gypsum wet desulphurization technology.

According to HSE department in Port Qasim plant, people can use their bare eyes to tell the differences between

the modern coal-fired power plant and other thermal plants with outdated technologies.

They have a power plant right beside us which has been running on the fossil fuel since a long time ago. You can

see smoke there and compare with the chimneys this power plant is doing, you can see the differences, he said.

The Port Qasim is a “zero emission” power plant, according to Yan Zhiyong, the constructor of the new

coal-fired plant. He said that “You can see the white smoke’ from both the chimney and cooling tower. It is

actually water vapor.”

He said that during the 168-hour test running period, indicators on emission monitored by the power plant were

all better than the World Bank standards.

“It is because we provide the Port Qasim plant the world’s most advanced coal-firing technologies and

equipment with the world’s top design and construction work,” he further explained.

Yan said that his team, from planning and designing to constructing and operating, passed their high capacities,

advanced technologies and progressive experiences to the Pakistani side to help the country develop its own modern

power sector with minimized costs and maximized achievements. “This is the idea of Power China to involve

in the Pakistani market,” he told reporters in Port Qasim recently.

“We also put great importance to forge a professional Pakistani team in the power plant. We pledged that the

first team to operate and maintain the Port Qasim power plant must have our Pakistani friends. And now, we have a

Pakistani team that can run such a world top class coal-fried power plant,” he added.

The second unit of the power plant is expected to be launched in February next year. At that time, the power

plant will provide 9 billion unit of clean and cheapest electricity to about 4 million Pakistani families,

according to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, at the edge of Cholistan desert, a 300 megawatt solar power farm has become the major

electricity source for about 280,000 families in Bahawalpur. The solar power farm was recently awarded the

Luban Prize for Construction Project (Overseas Project), China’s top prize in construction industry, for its

outstanding construction quality.

In a short period about two months, the first 50 megawatt

solar plates were all installed, which was supposed to

take half a year to fulfill, and the entire farm was

completed in June last year. since then, the farm has

generated some 730 million units of electricity for

Bahawalpur.

Mohammad, a Bahawalpur resident, told Xinhua that they

are happy to have the solar farm as it tremendously

shortened local load shedding by about 10 hours in torrid

summer.

The high standard of construction in the solar plant

allows automatic plate washing system to perform its role

to maintain effective power generating.

Gong Xiaobin, executive director of China First

Metallurgical Group Co. Ltd. (CFMCC) Pakistan Branch,

told Xinhua recently in Karachi that a series of new

technologies in China were used in building the solar

plant and the company also developed some proprietary

technologies during the construction.

“It is the first time for the CFMCC to build a new energy

project, we brought China’s new technologies to Pakistan

and we are following the spirit of the craftsman in this

project,” Gong said.

He said that as people in Pakistan are growingly aware of

the worsening smog weather in Punjab Province, outdated

fossil consuming power plant should be replaced and the

green energy like solar power is a choice for Pakistan.

Along the economic corridor, Chinese companies like Power

China and CFMCC are using their expertise in helping

develop Pakistan’s infrastructure in various industries,

thus paving the way for the country to achieve its

“Vision 2025”.

According to the blueprint, Vision 2025 will provide a

conceptual platform for the revival of sustainable and

inclusive growth, benefiting all citizens of Pakistan,

strengthen development foundation and enable the country

to achieve international development goals within their

respective time frames.

Orignally published by INP