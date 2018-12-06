China to welcome Pakistan promoting aerospace industry

Beijing

China will welcome Pakistan for joint collaboration to find a prominent place in global aerospace industry, officials said here on Thursday. The two sides had been doing bilateral cooperation in the aerospace sector for the last many years. Pakistan has recently launched two of its satellites into the orbit from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China.

The satellites, Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (PRSS-1) and Pakistan Technology Evaluation Satellite-1A (PakTES-1A), were propelled into space through the Chinese Long March 2C launch vehicle. The 1,200-kg mass satellite PRSS-1 will operate in sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 640 km

Meanwhile, an insiders’ report has predicted that in the next five years, there will be continuing growth in the global commercial aerospace sector, and China is becoming a major force in the development of the space industry. The sixth China Space Forum has been held in Beijing. The international satellite market consultancy Euroconsult released a report on the global space industry at the forum. Euroconsult CEO Pacome Revillon said that he was impressed with the passion young Chinese people have for the space industry.

“A lot of comments about they need to increase the international presence and cooperation. We appreciate all of the progress of some Chinese organizations at different levels with large volume of talents including young impressive talents, a lot of young talents and energy, and passionate people about space activities.” In recent years, Chinese government has been encouraging private enterprises to engage in the industry. He Xing is the vice president of China Great Wall Industry Corporation. He said that capital investment into both traditional companies and start-ups has improved the business environment for the sector.

“Both traditional companies and start-ups value the market opportunities, and support China’s commercial aerospace development. Domestic commercial aerospace companies have nearly covered the whole industrial chain, including satellite design and development, and the commercial application of rockets.”—INP

