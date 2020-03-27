China to turn City’s university campus into field hospital

Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology has announced to set up a hospital in Lahore for prevention from corona and conducting research on this deadly virus.

The Chinese university will also donate corona-test kits, masks and gloves to Pakistan. Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology and University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS) have also constituted a joint research group. While a delegation of Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology will visit Lahore next week.

According to details, University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS) Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram, Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin, and Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology’s VC Prof Dr Lee Sung held a conference through video link at Governor House Lahore.

During the conference, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and UHS VC Dr Javed Akram briefed the Chinese authorities about the situation created due to corona pandemic in Punjab, number of corona infected patients and other matters.

On the appeal of UHS Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and UHS VC Dr Javed Akram, Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology has announced to initiate joint work/research with UHS Lahore against coronavirus. For this purpose, Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology will establish a hospital at Kala Shah Kaku Campus of University of Health Sciences (UHS). A Chinese delegation will visit UHS Lahore next week and collaborate with UHS doctors on various matters regarding types of coronavirus; prevention from corona; medicines to prevent corona and research on the virus. Chinese varsity’s doctors will also ensure complete guidance to Pakistani doctors regarding treatment of corona patients in Punjab.