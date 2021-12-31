China to take action to deliver on GDI: Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China has not only put forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI), but will also take action todeliver on this major initiative.

Wang made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group on the international situation and China’s diplomacy in 2021.

He said that the GDI is an international public good from China. It is an important effort to implement the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

“The most central concept of the GDI is to put the people front and center. Its most important goal is to overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic and accelerate the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Wang, adding that the most fundamental pursuit of the GDI is to meet the aspirations of people around the world for a better life and realize the common values of humanity. Xinhua