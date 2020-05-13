China to support Pakistan’s IT sector: Yao Jing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Wednesday, lauded the role of ministry of IT regarding the promotion of IT in the country and gave assurance for enhancing China’s collaboration with Pakistan in the sector.

Yao Jing expressed these views during his meeting with Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here and discussed matters of mutual interests and relating to IT.

The ambassador said that Chinese government and people would provide every possible support to Pakistan to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Pakistan and China were enjoying deep friendly relations and these ties would further enhance in future.

He emphasized the need of boosting cooperation between Pakistan and China in IT and Telecom sector and said Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Chinese experience in IT sector.

The minister also sought China’s help in training Pakistan’s youth in IT skills besides starting youth exchange program between the two countries. Amin Ul Haque said environment in Pakistan was conducive for Chinese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sectors in Pakistan.

The minister thanked and lauded Chinese government for sending medical experts and medical equipments to Pakistan to fight Coronavirus.