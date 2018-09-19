China to support Pakistan in meeting challenges of climate change

Zubair Qureshi

China will extend support to Pakistan in developing environmental renewable energy and devising technology to meet challenges of climate change. This was said by Ambassador of China Yao Jing during a meeting with Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam here on Tuesday.

The Chinese envoy congratulated the prime minister’s advisor on climate change for launching 10 billion tree programme and said it would be a landmark initiative of the present government and reflected its seriousness towards addressing the country’s present environmental and climate change issues.

He also lauded the Ministry of Climate Change’s efforts to boost Pakistan’s forest cover and control deforestation as a part of climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation measures.

Malik Amin Aslam shared with the Chinese ambassador information about various measures taken by the present government to address the environmental risks and climate change issues.

Because forests are the most effective and viable way to cope with various environmental and climate change-related issues, the present government is more focused on forest growth, he said.

The PM’s advisor also told him that Prime Minister was committed to environmental conservation, increase in the country’s forest cover and addressing climate change issues.

The Chinese ambassador also informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be visiting China during the first week of November this year.

During his visit to China, State Forest Department of China and Ministry of Climate Change will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost collaboration in Climate Change promotion of forest management sectors.

The ambassador was of the view that under the CPEC programme, a joint working group was being established and environment Climate Change would be part of that group.

