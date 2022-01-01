China to step up tax, fee cuts to stabilize growth

China will step up tax and fee cuts next year to stabilize economic growth and promote high-quality development, the country’s taxation authority has said, pledging to provide stronger support to smaller firms.

The newly added tax and fee cuts in 2021 are expected to exceed 1 trillion yuan (about 157 billion U.S. dollars), Wang Jun, head of the State Taxation Administration said at an annual meeting, noting that the total tax and fee reduction topped 8.6 trillion yuan over the past six years.

China has deferred an estimated 200 billion yuan of tax payments for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.— Xinhua