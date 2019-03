Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said China has decided to send a special envoy to Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the neighbouring countries, said Radio Pakistan.

The foreign minister made the revelation while speaking to different private television channels.

The Chinese envoy will meet the leadership of the two countries in a bid to reduce the ongoing tension in the region.

