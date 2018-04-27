China to safeguard multilateral trade system

Beijing

China said Thursday it will work with other members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to safeguard the multilateral trade system and protect their own rights and interests. U.S. Section 232 and Section 301 measures hurt the multilateral trade system, said Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, at a press conference.

WTO members have jointly opposed the Section 232 measures, which imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Gao said. Members including the European Union, Russia and India will join China in consultations under the WTO dispute settlement framework with the United States regarding the measures, according to Gao. China has also filed a request for similar consultation over the U.S. tariff hike proposals based on the Section 301 investigation.

“We hope the U.S. side takes concrete action to abandon unilateralism and protectionism, respect WTO rules, and resolve differences through equal dialogue and consultations based on mutual respect,” Gao said. —Xinhua