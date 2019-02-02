China to provide Pakistan $2.5b loan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

China has agreed to provide $2.5 billion in loans to Pakistan to boost official foreign exchange reserves that are not sufficient to provide cover to even two months of imports despite receiving $4 billion loans from two Middle Eastern countries.

“Beijing will place the $2.5 billion in deposits with the central bank,” a top government functionary told media. With the anticipated $2.5 billion deposits, China’s contribution in this fiscal year alone would surge to $4.5 billion.

In July, China had also deposited $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan. In the past five years, China has emerged as Pakistan’s single largest saviour in times of economic crisis. The money is coming as part of the government’s strategy to secure breathing space till the time its macroeconomic stabilisation measures take effect.

Share on: WhatsApp