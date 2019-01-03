China to provide all-round support to Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China has reassured that it will continue to provide all-round support to Pakistan for its socio-economic development.

Commenting on the Wednesday media’s reports regarding dollar two billion aid to Pakistan, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Lu Kang said, China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners.

“China has been and will continue to provide support and assistance to Pakistan’s economic and social development through assistance, trade, investment and all-round pragmatic cooperation.

The two sides have actually maintained close communication on relevant cooperation, “he added.

