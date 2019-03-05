China to promote steady growth in consumption

Beijing

China will use a combination of measures to increase urban and rural personal incomes and boost capacity for consumption, says a government work report.

The report was available to the press on Tuesday morning ahead of the annual legislative session.

China will use multiple avenues to increase the supply of quality products and services, and act faster to resolve problems and difficulties blocking the entry of private investment, according to the report.

The country will take significant steps to develop elderly care, especially community elderly care services, as the number of people in China aged 60 and above has reached 250 million, the report says.

China will move faster to develop various types of infant and child care services, encourage private actors to run childcare and early childhood education agencies.

It will also develop and strengthen the tourism industry and maintain steady automobile consumption, according to the report.—Xinhua

