China to promote foreign investment: Zhong

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China will continue its efforts to widen market access for foreign investment and build a better business environment, Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan has said.

In an interview, Zhong said measures will be taken to shorten negative lists for foreign investors adopted in pilot free trade zones (FTZs) and nationwide, and wholly-foreign ownership will be allowed in more sectors. China will press ahead with opening-up in the service sector, and encourage foreign investment in manufacturing and high-tech industries, and in central and western regions, Zhong said, adding that governments will help foreign companies address difficulties in investing in China.

To provide a favorable environment, the ministry will push for the foreign investment law and improve governments’ handling of complaints from foreign businesses, Zhong said.

As a major investment destination in the world, China maintained stable growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) against a gloomy global climate. Its FDI went up 3 percent year on year to 135 billion U.S. dollars last year, while that of the world’s total and developed countries slumped 41 percent and 69 percent, respectively, in the first half of 2018.

