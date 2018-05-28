China to make big contributions to global health governance

Beijing

China is willing to cooperate with other countries to reduce health injustice and achieve better health services for everyone, Ma Xiaowei, minister of China’s National Health Commission, has told the just-concluded 71st World Health Assembly (WHA).

China has attached great importance to cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) to take an active part in global health governance and contribute Chinese wisdom so that everyone has access to healthcare.

From barefoot doctors to healthy China 2030

In the 1960s, when the general public in China, especially farmers, lacked basic medical insurance, barefoot doctors cured diseases for billions of farmers. This inspired the WHO conference in Kazakhstan in 1978 to call on local communities to help decide healthcare priorities, call for an emphasis on primary and preventive healthcare, and seek to link medicine with trade, economics and other political and social areas. Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, former director-general of the WHO, said China’s experience in combating challenges is more useful for middle- and low-income countries than those of high-income nations.

China has made tremendous achievements in the medical and health sector and has improved the health of one-fifth of the world’s population since the adoption of its reform and opening-up policy in 1978.

Over 95 percent of the Chinese population now enjoy basic medical insurance. Average life expectancy has grown from 35 years in the 1940s to 76.5 years in 2016, and the infant mortality rate declined to 0.75 percent in 2016.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is impressed by the large scale, fast speed and high quality of China’s medical health system reforms, adding that it serves as a good example for the rest of the world.

Ma said that focusing on relevant sustainable development goals, China has elevated its Healthy China initiative to a national strategy and released the Healthy China 2030 Outline for its national health progress.

Tedros said China has played a leading role in national health coverage, and the Healthy China 2030 Outline has demonstrated the government’s determination to safeguard its citizens’ health.—Xinhua