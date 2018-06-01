China to introduce Pakistani movies to its film industry

Cultural ties between Pakistan, China bound to grow

Zubair Qureshi

China will adopt measures to further cooperate with Pakistan in cultural ties, including introduction of the Pakistani films to Chinese film festivals, import of Pakistani films into Chinese cinema lines, and promotion of the film companies of the two countries to jointly produce film and television programmes.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing said this here on Thursday in the wake of Pakistan’s Film and Cultural Policy announced a day earlier by former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

China and Pakistan are not only friendly neighbors, but they are also two major ancient civilizations that have maintained close ties in cultural exchanges and mutual learning. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1951, the two countries have made great efforts to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation, said the ambassador.

According to the Mr Yao Jing, the Cultural Cooperation Agreement between China and Pakistan was signed in March, 1965. During her official visit to China in February 2018, Marriyum Aurangzeb, ex-Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage signed the Executive Programme of the Cultural Agreement for 2018-2022 with Mr. Luo Shugang, Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, which outlines the overall framework for China-Pak cultural exchanges and cooperation in the next 5 years, he said.

In 2018, the CPEC Cultural Caravan was implemented with the support of the Ministry of Information of Pakistan. Artists from China and Pakistan carried out a series of exchange activities along the ancient Silk Road and CPEC construction sites, said the ambassador. This further strengthened China-Pak friendship, and promoted the mutual understanding of our two peoples. Apart from that, artists from the two countries have visited each other frequently, so as to learn from each other and enhance our oriental civilization jointly.

The Ambassador of China concluding his statement by saying, “The Pakistani government attaches importance to the development of broadcasting and film industry. The Programme has made it clear that the two sides shall strengthen the mutual cooperation in the technology fields of radio broadcasting, films and television among the state radio, film and television organizations of both countries. China and Pakistan are maintaining close communication and coordination and actively expanding exchanges and cooperation in this area. Film industry is booming in both China and Pakistan.”