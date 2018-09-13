China to host Silk Road Expo next month

BEIJING : Third Silk Road International Cultural Expo under the Belt and Road Initiative will be held in China’s Gansu province on September 27 and 28 to promote people-to-people exchanges.

Chen Qing, an organizer of the Expo said here at a press conference on Thursday that al-together, some 1000 high-level Chinese and International VIP guests from 100 countries and regions will attend the event.

She added that from a new historical starting point, the process of joint construction of Belt and Road is progressing towards a stage of taking roots and sustained development and The 3rd Dunhuang Cultural Expo will serve to push forward the overall plan of the concerted endeavor and fully implement the spirit of CPC’s 19th National Congress and President Xi’s ideas on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Opening ceremony of the Expo will be held on 27 September and during the Expo multilevel and high-profiled sub-forums and many activities and exhibitions to focus on dialogue and consultation, co-construction and sharing will be organized to look into the status and opportunities of Belt and Road Initiative and strive for the consensus among all parties.

Colorful cultural exhibitions, art performances will be organized to highlight cultural exchanges and mutual learning and also to highlight classic creation and brand building, she further added.