China to honor outstanding partakers of reforms, opening-up

Beijing

China’s central authorities have announced that the country would honor a selected group of people who have made outstanding contributions to reform and opening- up. According to a circular jointly released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, those to be selected should be iconic figures that have made significant achievements and been role models to the public. Such individuals may include military personnel, people from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as foreigners of good reputation who are friendly to China.—Xinhua