China to help Pakistan to ensure its atomy, security: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China will help Pakistan to ensure and protect its sovereignty, autonomy and security.

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with FM Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Beijing on Thursday.

According to details, the Chinese FM said that China will help Pakistan to safeguard its sovereignty and autonomy, saying Pakistan is China’s most important ally and closest friend.

Wang Yi added that they will not let the cold war’s mentality reemerge, the usage of Asian countries as proxies in others’ wars is unacceptable. Developing and underdeveloped countries should not be used as fuel to fulfil someone else agendas, the Chinese FM added.

Wang Yi added that smaller countries should not be used as stooges in the ‘great power game’ of international powers.

For Wednesday, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who came to China to attend the Third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan Issue Among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, Anhui Province.