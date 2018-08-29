China to help Pakistan march toward growth, prosperity: Envoy

Observer Report

Beijing

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing has said as a well-wisher of Pakistan, China would like to help Pakistan march toward growth and prosperity.

“Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently stated that he attaches great importance to China-Pakistan relations, and the CPEC provides an important opportunity for Pakistan’s development. I highly appreciate his remarks and believe that the new government will bring new opportunities,” he said in his article published by China Daily on Tuesday.

He said developing China-Pakistan relations had always been a priority of China’s neighborhood diplomacy. China is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with the new Pakistani government, bringing more dividends of the CPEC to the grassroots and the general public in Pakistan, making it a model project for the benefits of both peoples.

Yao Jing said China would actively promote investment in Pakistan. The Chinese government would firmly promote industrial cooperation, expand China’s direct investment in Pakistan, and encourage Chinese enterprises to actively participate in the construction of special economic zones. “Its focus of cooperation will be upgrading Pakistan’s manufacturing capacity and expanding export-oriented industries.”

“We will continue to organize delegations from the private sector in China to visit Pakistan and set up various platforms for business-to-business cooperation. We will also continue to promote the transfer of high-quality and advanced industrial technologies from China to Pakistan, establish more joint ventures, and strengthen the brand of “Made in Pakistan”, he added.

The Ambassador said that China would also actively expand its imports from Pakistan. In November, China will hold the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where, as one of the “Chief Guest” countries, Pakistan has been invited to send a large delegation of exporters and set up exhibitions at both the national and export levels. It is hoped that Pakistan will make full use of this opportunity to promote its superior products to China.

“The Chinese side will also promote cooperation between the customs and quarantine authorities of both countries to facilitate the further opening-up of China’s agricultural product market to Pakistan,” he added.

Yao Jing said China would, under the framework of free trade cooperation between the two countries, provide a larger market share for Pakistani goods, and strengthen cooperation and facilitate local trade between Gilgit-Baltistan and China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. “And China will take further visa facilitation measures to encourage more Pakistani businesspeople to visit China.”

About CPEC focus on development, he said as result of the largest number of ongoing projects with the fastest progress, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had become a major pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

“The CPEC has progressed in four major agreed areas: ports, transportation infrastructure, energy and industrial cooperation. It has so far created 70,000 direct jobs for the local people,” he added.

He informed at present, 15 energy projects were planned as a priority with a total capacity of 11,110 megawatts, among which, 11 were under construction or in operation and their total capacity is 6,910 MW.

The Ambassador said, to help the “iron brother” in need, many Chinese engineers had traveled to Pakistan, and worked shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani colleagues, sometimes day and night.

“Recently, many friends have told me that power outages have reduced, making this summer more enjoyable. This is really good news to me, and the CPEC workers from both countries,” he added.

Yao Jing said he was also happy to see the transportation infrastructure projects advancing rapidly, adding, the cargo shipment from Gwadar Port was increasing day by day. And the Gwadar Free Trade Zone had been officially inaugurated, attracting investment from both China and Pakistan.

“The CPEC is people oriented, too. It adheres to the Belt and Road Initiative’s principles of mutual consultation, joint construction and shared benefits. Any CPEC project, whether at the planning or construction stage, is equally negotiated, fully discussed and jointly implemented by China and Pakistan. These projects strictly follow the principle of market orientation and the international business model,” he added.

He said the CPEC had adopted advanced technologies and strict environmental protection standards. And the Chinese government strictly supervised the CPEC projects and prohibits all Chinese companies from indulging in corruption.

Reiterating China’s commitment to improving Pakistan people’s livelihood, he said besides, China would focus more on helping Pakistani people improve their livelihoods. It would actively promote cooperation between the two countries’ universities, establish more vocational and technical training centers in Pakistan, provide aid for building 50 schools in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, expand the primary school in Gwadar “donated” by China. The purpose of this is to help Pakistan improve the quality of its human resources, especially of the youth.

He said besides, China would consider setting up an agricultural technology demonstration center in Pakistan to improve local agricultural technology, production efficiency and value-added agricultural industry.

“It also will strengthen scientific and technological cooperation with Pakistan, establish a China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Science, strengthen scientific research on disaster reduction and prevention, promote ecological and environmental protection, and help develop green and sustainable growth in Pakistan,” he added.

The Ambassador said Beijing would encourage Chinese companies to fulfill their social responsibilities and play a more active role in sponsoring livelihood projects.

“We will also explore more pragmatic cooperation with Pakistan in such areas as poverty alleviation and healthcare,” he added. “In a nutshell, the CPEC is a joint project and joint asset of and joint opportunity for the two countries and the two peoples,” he added.

He said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, making good use of the CPEC to deepen our pragmatic cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and livelihood.

“Let us work together to push our all-weather friendship to new heights to build a community of China-Pakistan shared future at an early date,” he concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp