China will continue to work with the Pakistani side, to jointly counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy of Pakistan here on Sunday on the attack targeting Chinese convoy in Gwadar.

The statement said, “On August 13th, a convoy carrying Chinese citizens was attacked near the port of Gwadar in Balochistan.

The incident caused no casualties on the Chinese side, and the relevant personnel have been properly placed in safety.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this terrorist act. The Embassy and the Consulate General in Karachi launched emergency response immediately, requesting the Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, to take practical and effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.