China to continue reforming & expanding energy sector in Pakistan

BEIJING : China says it will continue to complement Pakistan’s efforts in reforming and expanding its energy sector.

The assurance was given by Vice Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, Lian Weiliang, in a meeting with Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan in Suzhou city.

Lian said Pakistan has great potential to grow and its energy market will witness major expansion in the coming years.

He particularly stressed that Chinese leadership at the highest level remains committed to further invest in Pakistanís energy sector for its consolidation and self-sufficiency.

Umar Ayub informed on the occasion that demand for more electricity consumption in Pakistan is rapidly growing which provides more opportunities for foreign direct investment in the country.

