China to collaborate with Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab (PRCP) has sought Chinese support to establish youth clubs, first aid training institute.

A five-member Chinese delegation of Tianjin People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (TPAFFC) visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Provincial Headquarter on Thursday.

The vice-president TPAFFC Chen Weiming led the delegation.

The Chinese delegation held a meeting with the provincial chairman PRCP Lt. Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool who apprised the delegation about humanitarian activities carried out by Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab.

The areas for mutual cooperation identified between Tianjin Red Cross and PRCP includes establishing youth clubs in different educational institution, First Aid training center at TEVTA and empowering women.

