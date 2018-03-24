China threatens US, says ‘not afraid of trade war’

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China warned Washington on Friday that it was “not afraid of a trade war” as it threatened tariffs on $3 billion worth of United States (US) goods in retaliation over President Donald Trump’s moves against Chinese imports.

Beijing unveiled a hit list of products that could face duties of up to 25 per cent.

“China does not want to fight a trade war, but it is absolutely not afraid of a trade war,” the commerce ministry said.

China’s commerce ministry warned that a 15 per cent tariff on 120 goods worth almost $1 billion — including fresh fruit, nuts and wine — would be imposed if the US fails to reach a “trade compensation agreement” within an unspecified timeframe.

In a second step, a 25 per cent tariff would be imposed on eight goods totalling nearly $2 billion, including pork and aluminium scrap, after “further evaluating the impact of the US measures on China,” the statement said. The measures were specifically in response to US steel and aluminium tariffs, which were due to take effect on Friday.