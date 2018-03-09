‘China threat theory’ laid to rest: FM

Our Correspondent

Beijing

It is time the ‘China threat theory’ was laid to rest, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Those who do not have bias or practice double standards will see in China not a threat, but plenty of opportunities, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the national legislature’s annual session.

‘As China grows, the ‘China collapse theory’ has collapsed and become an international laughing stock. Meanwhile, the ‘China threat theory’ with its various sensational versions is losing market,’ he said.

During the media-interaction he took a number of questions to highlight China’s standing position on regional and international issues.

Wang Yi introduced the main highlights of four events to be held in China this year. First, Boao Forum for Asia annual conference will take place in Hainan this April, and focus on reform and opening-up.

Second, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will take place in Qingdao this June, and focus on revitalizing the Shanghai Spirit.

Third, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit will take place in Beijing this September, and focus on the Belt and Road Initiative.

Fourth, the First China International Import Expo will take place in Shanghai this November, and focus on further market opening.

To a question, Wang Yi said China is on a long march to modernization and it has no need or intention to replace the United States’ international role.

‘Some Americans allege that China will replace America’s role in the world. This conclusion is fundamentally wrong,’ Wang said adding on trade frictions between the two countries, war is never the right solution, as it will harm both the initiator as well as the target country in a globalized world.

‘In the event of a trade war, China will make a justified and necessary response,’ Wang said. ‘We hope China and the U.S. will have a calm and constructive dialogue as equals, and find a win-win solution.’

Despite elements of competition, China-U.S. ties are defined more by partnership, not rivalry, he added.

Citing a latest poll, Wang said over 50 percent of the American people have a favorable view of China and the figure has been rising steadily in recent years.

‘I hope people will not focus just on the problems of U.S.-China relations, but also pay attention to the positive aspects,’ he said.

‘The more China develops, the more it can contribute to the world,’ the foreign minister said, stressing China’s commitment to peaceful development and win-win cooperation.