Observer Report Beijing

China thanks Pakistan for offer of assistance to overcome heavy loss occurred due to flooding in Henan.

This was stated here by Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry at a regular news briefing.

The people and the government of Pakistan had expressed grief for the loss of life and property due to heavy flooding in Henan Province and offered their assistance if needed.

The spokesperson said, “China sincerely thanks Pakistan for its care and support. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and friends sharing weal and woe.

We have always stood together and helped each other in times of difficulties. This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

China is ready to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to lift China-Pakistan relations to a new level and inject new impetus into the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.”