China team prepared for first China-U.S. Quality Summit

Beijing

The Chinese delegation is preparing for the first China-U.S. Quality Summit to be held next Monday in Seattle, the largest city in Washington state on the U.S. west coast.

The China-U.S. Quality Summit is part of the Global Summit on Quality to be hosted by the American Society for Quality (ASQ) during the 2018 World Conference on Quality and Improvement (2018 ASQ Conference), which will be held between April 30 and May 2.

The summit will provide a platform for the exchange of information and ideas between senior U.S. and Chinese executives, government officials and quality experts.

Representatives from nearly 40 organizations and industries from the United States and China are scheduled to attend the event.

Themed “New Vision of Quality in the Digital Era,” the summit will feature keynote speakers from the Chinese government and senior executives from leading Chinese companies such as Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited, Haier Group Corporation, and XiamenAir, a carrier mainly owned by China Southern Airlines.

“Regardless of size, industry or location, the way we do business is changing due to the rapid advancement of technology, including robotics, the internet of things and artificial intelligence,” said ASQ Chair Elmer Corbin earlier this month.

“This Sino-U.S. summit will open meaningful dialogue about challenges and opportunities in the digital era, which are having a profound impact on quality and organizational excellence,” he said.

While participants will share their views and perspectives on disruptive technologies and quality, panel discussions about globalization, innovation and sustainability will include thought leaders from Chinese organizations and industries.

The World Conference on Quality and Improvement is the largest and most influential global annual meeting on quality, which attracts about 2,000 to 3,000 participants from more than 50 countries and regions since its inception in 1947.—Xinhua