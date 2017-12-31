China takes step to ban ivory sales

Beijing

A great step toward reducing elephant poaching will come into effect on Sunday when it will become illegal to process or sell ivory and its products in China, once the world’s largest market.

“It is a day to be inscribed into history,” said Zhou Fei, head of TRAFFIC China and the Wildlife Trade Programme of WWF China, in an interview with Xinhua. “A historic moment has finally arrived”.

He said the move would help end the poaching of African elephants and reverse the decline of wild African elephant populations.

On Friday, an awareness campaign began, supported by the State Forestry Administration (SFA), China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA), World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and WildAid, among others.

Former NBA All-Star and national political advisor Yao Ming, a long-time WildAid ambassador, features in a video and billboard campaign.—Xinhua.