China supports Pakistan thru dev projects in multiple avenues: Yao Jing

A very graceful ceremony on the River Closure was held for 720MW Karot Hydropower Project at the site of Karot Project. The Project is located on Jhelum River at about 55 km from load center of Islamabad / Rawalpindi near Village Karot in District Rawalpindi, Punjab. Federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan presided the River Closure Ceremony, which was also attended by Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in Senate,. Yao Jing, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Fan Xiaxia, Executive Vice President CTG,. Wang Yu, Chairman CTGI and other high ranking officials of CTG, IFC, Silk Road Fund, Export Import Bank Of China, PPIB, CPPA-G, GoAJK, Government of Punjab and Govt. of Pakistan.

Speaking On the occasion, the Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan conveyed his gratitude to the company on achieving yet another important milestone of river closing and assured full support of the government in further and timely development of the Karot project as well as other projects of CTG Group in Pakistan. He expressed that he was confident that with proven track record of CTG/CSAIL the project will be commissioned in a timely manner. While conveying that Pakistan has a tremendous hydropower potential of more than 60,000 MW, he urged CTG Group to participate in the development of even more hydro, wind and solar power projects in Pakistan.

The Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing congratulated the company on achieving another important milestone of River Closure. He was of the view that the Government of Peoples Republic of China has always fully supported the Government of Pakistan in its endeavors to bring prosperity to the people of Pakistan through development of projects in multiple avenues and through working together and cooperation in international arena.

Executive Vice President CTG Fan Xiaxia, informed the participants that it is a great blessing that the River Closure Activity has been successfully achieved in a timely manner. He complemented the hard work done by the Karot Project Team in undertaking various construction activities in a planned and coordinated manner with active support of various departments and entities of the government. He was of the view that during the development and construction process of CTG’s hydropower plants, CTG and its group companies upheld the principle of “building a power station to stimulate the local economy, improve the local environment, and benefit the resettled residents” based on innovation, coordination, green development, opening-up, and sharing.

Wang Yu, Chairman CTGI in his address conveyed that recently CTGI has entered a new and uncharted territory with the global business expanding at an unprecedented speed. He was of the view that in order to achieve the goals, we must always remain sober-minded, constantly build up our capacity and improve the development ability. Meanwhile, we should also constantly pursue innovation and never stop the pace of making progress. We will strive to make remarkable achievements in the international arena by forging ahead with courage and determination while integrating into the global market. To put it, we must always be ready to overcome any circumstances and face up to the changes ahead while adhering to the goals.

He thanked the continued support provided by the government of Pakistan, AJK and Punjab and by friends from all walks of life home and abroad. He was of the view that the company has enjoyed a broader space for further development and they were willing to join hands with all friends and strive for a better future.

Supporting the policy of the new government for making Pakistan clean, green and pollution free, the dignitaries initiated the tree plantation drive at the project site through plantation of three (03) trees.

All the participants and dignitaries, while witnessing the successful River Closure Activity, highly admired the quality of work being done by the company in Pakistan as per International Standards and appreciated the arrangements been made by the company for the event.

