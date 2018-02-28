China supports Pakistan anti-terror efforts

Beijing

All-weather friend China has expressed support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and urged the international community to view Islamabad’s anti-terrorism efforts in an objective and impartial way.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, in a press briefing, said “The government and people of Pakistan have contributed and sacrificed a lot in their fight against terrorism and made great efforts in ground operations as well as combating terrorism in the financial sector,” Xinhua reported.

The spokesperson also called on the international community not to criticize Pakistan with prejudice.

He went on to say Beijing will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan in anti-terrorism cooperation.—Xinhua