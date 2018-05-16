China supports Pak- Afghan efforts for peace

Islamabad

China says it welcomes dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan to promote peace and security.

According to a report from Beijing, a spokespersons of China commented on a meeting between officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan in Islamabad wherein they agreed to actively implement the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) towards eliminating terrorism and achieving peace and stability.

The spokespersons said: “We have taken note of relevant reports. China highly commends and firmly supports this development. We believe that it will help create an enabling environment for the early realization of peace in Afghanistan and contribute to the two sides’ efforts to uphold peace and development of their two countries as well as the whole region.

As a neighbor and friend to both Afghanistan and Pakistan, China is willing to continue with its constructive role in improving the Afghan-Pakistani relations and actively advancing China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation.”