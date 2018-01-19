China supports DPRK, ROK in fostering trust, building consensus through dialogue

Moscow,

A controversial Olympic basketball showdown between the Soviet Union and the US has become the subject of a record-breaking Russian film, as the country’s sports are mired in a doping scandal and relations with Washington are at a low point.

“Going Vertical” shows Soviet players claiming victory over the US in the final of the 1972 Munich Games, but skirts around the fact that the Americans never accepted defeat because of claims of incorrect refereeing.

At a packed viewing in Moscow last week, Russians teared up and broke into applause as photos of the USSR team were shown over the credits. Current scandals may have boosted the film’s success, director Anton Megerdichev told AFP, but he said the “energy of that match could not leave anyone indifferent”.

The Americans were leading by one point with three seconds left when Soviet Ivan Edeshko heaved a pass across the entire court and his teammate Alexander Belov scored the winning basket as two US defenders fell over.

Edeshko, one of four surviving Soviet team members, told AFP that the final-seconds, one-point victory was nothing short of divine intervention.

“It’s hard to win in three seconds without help, and that help came from God,” said Edeshko, now 72.

He recalled official expectations that his team could not beat the US, which had never lost at the Olympic Games.

“A second place was planned for us, and when the Soviet Union, a planned economy, plans, you can’t leap higher than that,” he joked.

The movie has netted 1.82 billion rubles ($32.4 million, 26.3 million euros) since its December release, making it the country’s highest-grossing film ever.—APP