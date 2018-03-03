China support reiterated

China is time-tested, all-weather and sincere friend who has all along been supporting Pakistan in thick and thin all these years in sharp contrast to big countries of the world that have almost half-closed eyes and cannot see ground realities beyond their own interests at all. It is indeed quite welcome and appreciable that China has reiterated that it will continue to enhance communication, coordination and cooperation to Pakistan on counter-terrorism as its an all-weather strategic cooperative partner.

According to the reports in the media, Chinese support and offer of cooperation in fighting terrorism has once again reiterated by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lu Kang who is reported to have said that the Pakistan government and its people have contributed and sacrificed enormously over the years in the fight against terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in Beijing the other day, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s hard efforts, both in terms of ground operations and in financing counter-terrorism are there for all to see, we have been calling on all relevant quarters of the international community to view and evaluate Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts in an objective and fair manner instead of just pointing fingers left and right out of sheer bias.

What more than this a good, sincere and trustworthy friend China can say without naming one or the other country particularly telling the world in so many words that China is and will always remain a reliable and all-weather friend of Pakistan irrespective of the prevailing circumstances and developments now and in years to come.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

