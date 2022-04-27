China strongly condemns Karachi suicide attack

Beijing/Islamabad: In the early hours of Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China released a press statement in which it strongly condemned the Karachi suicide attack on Chinese nationals, which left four people dead, including 3 Chinese teachers and several others injured, and demanded Pakistan conduct a thorough investigation immediately.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry was asked to present China’s response to the incident.

“[China] expresses strong condemnation and indignation over this major terrorist attack and extends deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the injured and bereaved families,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wu Jianghao, made an urgent phone call to the Pakistani Ambassador to China to express extremely grave concern.

‘[Wu Jianghao] demanded that the Pakistani side should immediately make a thorough investigation of the incident, apprehend and punish the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and prevent such incidents from happening again.”

Regarding those who were killed in the incidents, the spokesperson said that the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Consulate-General in Karachi were working with the Pakistani side to deal with the follow-up matters of those who were killed in the attack.

The spokesperson mentioned that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, promptly visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to express his condolences over the deaths of Chinese nationals in the attack and ensured that the Pakistani government would conduct an in-depth probe into the incident, give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, and strengthen the security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan in an all-round way.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, and met with Chinese Charge d'Affaires Ms. Pang Chunxue to express his grief and condolences over the deaths of Chinese nationals in the attack in Karachi University. pic.twitter.com/rzahc31q0o — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 26, 2022

“Any attack on iron ties between Pakistan and China was unbearable, and any such miscreant activity will not be allowed to affect the great bilateral relations between the two states,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

PM said that any attack on iron ties between Pakistan and China was unbearable, and any such miscreant activity won’t be allowed to affect the great bilateral relations between the two states. All arrangements for repatriation of dead bodies and return of injured will be made. — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 26, 2022

The spokesperson further said that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese diplomatic missions in Pakistan would continue to urge relevant Pakistani departments to handle the follow-up matters of those killed, treat the injured, and resolutely crackdown on the terrorist organization involved. The blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price.