China strictly abide by WTO’s rules: Spokesperson

BEIJING : Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Monday said China strictly abide by the rules of WTO and conscientiously fulfills its obligations, making important contributions to the effective operation and development of the multilateral trade system (MTS).

Commenting on the reported USA’s allegations about China’s accession to WTO, she said, all countries have also benefited from trade with China. At the same time, China has always adhered to the path of reform and opening up, firmly supported the open world economy and continuously improved its business environment.

It is the defender, builder and contributor to the multilateral trade system. In fact, WTO members generally acknowledge China’s adherence to the multilateral trade system and look forward to China’s greater role in the multilateral trade system.

At the same time, she added, “We all see that it is precisely the unilateralism adopted by the United States and the unilateralist voice it utters, which is an unprecedented challenge to the MTS. Many WTO members have expressed their concern. We hope that the United States will take a correct view of China and at the same time, effectively safeguard the multilateral trade system with its own actions.

We have said many times that the Sino-U.S. Economic and trade relations are in essence mutually beneficial and win-win. As important members of the WTO, both China and the United States should uphold the authority of the WTO rules and work together to improve the multilateral trade system featuring WTO as the core, rule-based and fair and open.”

Replying to a question regarding the U.S. Department’s “2018 National Defense Strategy Report, Hua Chunying said the Chinese Ministry of National Defense has already clarified the solemn position of the Chinese side on January 20.

The report of the U.S. side is full of fundamentalist mistakes made by the Cold War mentality and the game of “zero sum” in outdated notions of gaming, deliberate distortion of China’s diplomatic and national defense policies and the rendering of strategic competition in major powers.

She said, “China has always followed the path of peaceful development and has always pursued a defensive national defense policy. It has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order. It is obvious to all members of the international community.

In the end who is using the international rules together, not discarded? Who frequently interfered in the internal affairs of other countries and even threatened by force? I believe people in all countries in the world can see this very clearly and have their own opinions.

We hope that the United States will abandon the Cold War mentality, correctly view the current world and Sino-US relations, and stop distorting its strategic intentions.

Instead, it should act in the same direction with China, respect each other, focus on cooperation, control differences and safeguard the long-term, healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations. It is the right choice that accords with the interests of both China and the United States and other countries in the world.”

Orignally published by INP