China steadfastly supports Pakistan

FOREIGN Secretary, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, has complimented China for its steadfast support to Pakistan pointing out Beijing always unswervingly provided generous help, gave strong support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence, financial stability and infrastructure construction. He was speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad where Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue emphasized that the bilateral relationship has profound historical roots, solid public support and strong practical needs.

What the two senior officials have said is borne out by the ground realities as the two countries always stood by each other through thick and thin. Despite serious limitations, Pakistan supports the causes that are dear to Beijing and China never disappointed Pakistan whenever the country needed economic cooperation, financial support or diplomatic leverage in the fast changing regional and global scenarios. Latest is the bold decision of China to puncture the designs of the Modi Government to seek global legitimacy for India’s illegal policy towards Jammu and Kashmir. China exposed Indian designs by refusing to attend the G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar citing the disputed nature of the territory, which prompted other friends of Pakistan — Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt to follow the suit. It is also known to all that at a time when the IMF tool was being used to coerce Pakistan, China took the lead in extending much-needed financial support. China has also demonstrated its sincerity for the well being of people of Pakistan by agreeing to intensify economic cooperation under the framework of CPEC. After signing a deal to upgrade and modernize ML-I, which is the lifeline of Pakistan’s communication sector, China has expressed its readiness to undertake a $58 billion railway line to link Gwadar with Kashgar. It is now for Pakistan to make right choices and benefit from the opportunities so generously offered by China to help resolve its economic woes.