China stands by Pakistan to fight terrorism: Zhao

BEIJING : Chinese State Councilor Zhao Kezhi Zhao said China stands ready to maintain close coordination with Pakistan under the SCO framework, and enhance bilateral cooperation on fighting transnational crime, anti-terrorism and security issues.

The two countries will continue to maintain strong close collaboration to implement the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC), he said while talking with National Security adviser to Prime Minister Naseer Khan Janjua who was here to attend the 13th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretariat.

China would consolidate all-weather friendship and deepen strategic cooperation with Pakistan, Zhao added.

Naseer Khan Janjua said on the occasion that his country is willing to enhance cooperation on law enforcement security with China and ensure the smooth development of the Pakistan-China economic corridor.

Zhao Kezhi also met with other leading officials from six other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), respectively, pledging to enhance practical cooperation on law enforcement security.

During the meeting, they focused on issues including the regional security situation and priority of security cooperation among the SCO members.