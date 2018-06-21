China stands by Pakistan to ensure CPEC’s functioning: Zhang

BEIJING : President All China Journalists Association Zhang Yannong said that China will continue to provide all possible support to Pakistan for smooth functioning of CPEC.

The government of China attaches high importance to CPEC, and wishes its smooth implementation, he said while addressing the second Belt and Road Initiative Journalists conference held here.

Head of the State Council Information Office Jiang Jianguo in his address on the occasion hoped that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will open new avenues of cooperation among the relevant countries.

The conference is an important step forward towards media’s interaction. The BRI that was proposed in 2013 by President Xi Jinping has now turned into a reality.

He urged the media to exchange relevant and beneficial information among them to ensure their useful role in socio-economic progress of their respective countries.

Representatives of 100 journalist organizations from 55 countries attended the conference. They reached a consensus on strengthening cooperation among their respective organizations.

They noted that the BRI brings new meaning to the ancient Silk Road, and it serves as a new platform for cooperation among them. In a joint statement issued, following the conference, they underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation among journalist organizations in the countries situated along the Belt & Road.

They hoped that cooperation among the journalist organizations will promote the Silk Road’s spirit.