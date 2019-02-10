China-Sri Lanka coop under Belt, Road brings new opportunities

Colombo

The cooperation between China and Sri Lanka under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative has not only brought tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples, but also generated new opportunities for regional development, China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan said.

In a statement to mark the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka, Cheng said the relations between the two countries have withstood the test of history and the two countries are moving forward with each other, upholding firmly the principles of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win results.

“In a globalized world, we all have a stake in each other’s future, just like passengers riding in the same boat. A community with a shared future between China and Sri Lanka is taking shape,” Cheng said.

Under the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Sri Lanka is witnessing the construction of the mega Port City in capital Colombo and the development of the Hambantota Port and Industrial Park in southern Sri Lanka, and these projects are expected to become the new powerful engines for the Sri Lankan economy to take-off, Cheng said.—Xinhua

