China-sponsored ATSC show kicks off in Toronto

Toronto

The 3rd Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC 2018) exhibition kicked off at Toronto International Center.

The three-day ATSC 2018 show is sponsored by China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) and China’s Jiangsu Trade Promotion Association.

The show covers an area of about 11,400 square meters, doubling in size from 2017 to include additional categories such as accessories, gift ware, home electronics, footwear, luggage and housewares and general merchandise.

Almost 600 booths line the show floor, featuring the latest and greatest trends and unique offerings in apparel and textile from more than 20 countries, including Canada, China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the Untied States, UK, Turkey, Switzerland, Spain, Nepal and Ukraine.

The show provides thousands of expected attendees with unprecedented networking and business opportunities with international suppliers on Canadian turf.

It is also a major feat for local businesses that are poised to benefit from making unprecedented connections and securing deals with top-rate international suppliers.

During the exhibition, more than 20 lectures and forums will be held, and world-renowned industry experts expected to explain business knowledge, fashion trends and trade trends to the audience.—Xinhua

